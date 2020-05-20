27-year-old Ludhiana man found Covid positive after death

cities

Updated: May 20, 2020 02:04 IST

A 27-year-old man from Gagandeep Colony in Bhattian Bet, who died on May 15, was found positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The youth was brought to the Ludhiana civil hospital on May 15, but was declared dead during treatment. As per protocol, his samples were collected on May 16, and were later found positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a two-year-old girl from Mandeep Nagar in Choti Haibowal was also confirmed infected, taking the district count to 176.

According to health authorities, she is the youngest Covid patient in Ludhiana.

The child was rushed to Dayanand Medcial College and Hospital (DMCH) with acute abdominal pain three days ago. Doctors performed emergency intestinal surgery on her, following which her samples were sent for Covid testing.

She tested positive on Monday evening. Acting promptly, DMCH authorities asked 35 employees, including, doctors and paramedical staff, to remain under home quarantine for 14 days.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said the total number of patients in Ludhiana was 176, of which 125 had been cured and discharged, a recovery rate of 71%. Eight people have succumbed to the virus

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said now there were 43 active cases in the district.

BORSTAL JAIL SUPERINTENDENT AMONG 139 CONTACTS TRACED

A day after six inmates of Borstal Jail were found positive for Covid-19, the jail authorities have traced their 139 contacts. They include 89 inmates and 50 jail staffers, including the jail superintendent, Kulwant Singh.

These inmates were arrested by the Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur police and kept at the special Borstal Jail before being shifted to the central jail in Ludhiana.

Kulwant said, “We have set up special Covid-19 barracks. Accused arrested from different districts are sent here. These six inmates had come to Ludhiana between April 20 and 26.”

“We have traced their 139 contacts, out of which 89 are inmates, who were in same barracks with them,” the superintendent added.

He said among these 89 contacts, as many as 39 inmates were out on bail. “We have written to the civil surgeon to trace these persons and quarantine them,” he said, adding that the entire staff cannot be quarantined, so they were conducting their screening and will isolate the staffers with symptoms.

TWO POSITIVE MEN MISSING

The health authorities have been unable to trace two men, aged 18 and 22, who had visited the flu corner at the civil hospital on May 16 with symptoms of flu. After they tested positive, health staff tried contacting them but found their details, including phone numbers, incorrect. Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the men had stated that they lived in Prem Vihar Street No 1 and Shahi Bagh Colony Street No 11.

FOUR TTEs QUARANTINED

After sending the entire Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff deployed at Ludhiana railway station under quarantine on May 18, the railway authorities on Tuesday asked four train ticket examiners (TTEs) to also isolate themselves as they had come in contact with RPF staff.