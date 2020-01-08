28 arrested for bid to leak UPTET question papers, employing solvers

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:29 IST

The UP Special Task Force (STF) and police units of different districts arrested at least 28 people from across the state for attempting to leak question papers of UP Teachers Eligibility Test (UP-TET)-2019, planting solvers in place of original candidates and using unfair means, officials said.

The STF unearthed two gangs allegedly involved in attempting to leak question papers and arrested five people, including an inter-college principal in Ghazipur district, and 18 people, including a college manager and 11 members of solvers’ gangs in separate operations, in Prayagraj. Four alleged members of a solvers’ gang were arrested in Jaunpur as well. A policeman was nabbed in Mainpuri when he was appearing as a solver.

Inspector general (IG) of police, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar said further raids were on and more arrests were likely in connection with attempt to compromise the examination process.

Inspector general, STF, Amitabh Yash said Paras Singh Kushwaha, the principal of Ghazipur’s Buddham Saranam Inter College, was allegedly involved in attempting to leak the question paper before the exam began.

The IG said the principal had collected ₹ 1.5 lakh each from 50 examinees (total ₹75 lakh), assuring to help them in clearing the TET.

He said the principal took help from his accomplices Chandrahas Kushwaha, Ajit Kushwaha, Chandrapal Kushwaha and school clerk Siyaram Singh Yadav.

Yash said Ajit Kushawaha clicked pictures of C and D sets of questions at least 12 minutes before the start of the first shift of the examination at around 10am and shared it with Chandrahas on WhatsApp. He said the gang’s plan was to solve the question papers at Glorious Public School located near the inter college, where the exam centre was allotted and provide the answers to their preferred candidates. The school is also owned by Paras Singh Kushwaha.

He said all five people were arrested while trying to compromise the examination process and photographs of the questions papers were recovered from Ajit’s cell phone.

The IG said Paras was earlier arrested for compromising the entrance test of UP Polytechnics in 2016 and sent to jail. He said 27 examinees appeared in the polytechnic entrance test at his college and topped the exam. An inquiry exposed the nexus.

Besides, a case of attempt to murder was lodged against Paras in 2016, he added.

In Prayagraj, the STF arrested seven people, including Chandrama Singh Yadav, who is the manager of Pancham Lal Ashram Junior High School where the TET centre was allotted.

A senior police said Yadav was a local politician and had been the representative of a cabinet minister in the recent past.

The IG said the school manager, along with Sanjay Singh alias Umesh alias Guru ji, was arrested for their involvement in compromising the examination process.

The five others were railway technician Amit Yadav alias Babu, Ashwani Srivastava, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Vinod Kumar Shah and Rajendra Kumar Yadav alias Raji, he added.

He said the gang leader had roped in the school manager by promising to pay him a big amount for leaking the question papers before the exam timings.

Yash said the STF seized 180 cell phones phones with pre-activated SIM cards that the gang had planned to distribute to their preferred candidates to share answer keys.

Besides, ₹ 4.11 lakh collected from the candidates were also seized from their possession, he added.

Chandrama Singh Yadav is a former working committee member of BJP’s Kisan Morcha and one of the six designated representatives of a prominent state cabinet minister.

The STF arrested a proxy candidate Dharamraj Bhartiya, appearing in place of original candidate Bhanu Pratap, from another examination centre at Modern Inter College in Prayagraj.

He said Bhanu had hired Dharamraj by offering him ₹40,000. He said Bhanu had prepared his fake identity proof by replacing his photograph with Dharamraj’s.

In a separate operation by the Prayagraj police, a joint team of the Crime Branch and Cantonment police station busted a solvers gang and arrested ten of its members with admit cards and some cash. The gang members included seven proxy candidates appearing in place of the original aspirants.

ASP Anil Kumar Yadav said the arrested persons were identified as Ankit Pandey of Utraon area who is the kingpin of the gang, Dharmendra aka DK of Soraon, Saroj Kumar of Bihar. The other seven persons, all solvers, were identified as Ankush Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Tuntun Das, Ashok Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Rishi Muni Mistri, all from different districts of Bihar and Krishna Mohan Gupta of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh.

In Mainpuri, a Pratgapgarh-based policeman, identified as Bhupendra Singh, was arrested for appearing in UPTET for Aditya Yadav.

He admitted that he had accepted the offer in lieu of Rs 60,000, according to the police.

Previous attempts to compromise TET

Dec 8, 2019: The STF had busted a solvers’ gang after arrest of 10 people in Moradabad during Central Teachers Eligibility Test (C-TET). The gang was operated by four people from Moradabad and Amroha while they hired six solvers from Bihar to appear as proxy candidates in place of aspirants.

Nov 18, 2018: As many as 32 people were arrested by STF and different district police units for using or helping use unfair means from across the state during the previous UP teacher’s eligibility test-2018. The STF busted a solvers gang after arresting six people from Moradabad while another major solvers gang was unearthed by the Hardoi district police team after the arrest of eight people, including a woman solver.