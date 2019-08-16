29,000 private CCTVs cameras help Pune cops solve 63 cases of theft

cities

PUNE The Pune police department have solved 63 cases of theft, robbery and chain snatching and arrested 77 criminals with the help of 29,000 private CCTV (closed circuit television) cameras linked to its existing network. The police has gathered video evidences against these criminals from CCTV cameras installed by shopkeepers under “CCTV Watch Project.”

Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime), said, “The CCTV Watch Project which the department has initiated is helping us solve the cases significantly by providing video evidences from the scene of the crime recorded in the respective privately operated CCTV’s. With the help of these CCTV camera’s we have so far resolved 62 cases and have arrested 77 criminals by confiscating goods worth Rs 62,74,000 in the last three to four months.”

These CCTVs are the ones installed by shopkeepers on their shopfronts at the request of the police department to increase 24/7 vigilance and bring in greater efficiency in solving crimes.

Under this initiative, the police department has so far connected and geo tagged 29, 000 private CCTV cameras in the city which have been installed by various shopkeepers.

Through this project, the police would be able to monitor the number of CCTVs installed within 100 metres of a spot where a crime has taken place on their mobile phones.

According to Morale, apart from robbery and chain snatching, the department has also solved cases related to body offences and mobile snatching.

He said, “Our target is to connect and geo tag one lakh CCTV cameras with our existing network in the city. Once we succeed in achieving our target, we would also succeed in mitigating the crime rates in the city.”

According to the city police department officials, besides these 29, 000 private CCTV cameras, the police department have at least 1,300 CCTV units of its own in the city.

With the help of the CCTV’s under the control of the city police department, 56 cases have been solved while a total of 105 criminals have been arrested for similar crimes confiscating goods worth Rs 10,45,000 in the last 3-4 months.

