29 DSK properties - including 14 four BHK Bengaluru flats - in ED possession now

PUNE The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of 29 properties belonging to Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK), his family members and multiple companies under the DSK brand. These properties were part of the attachment order originally issued on February 14 wherein DSK properties worth Rs 904 crore were attached, according to the notification published on Tuesday.

The notification to that effect was issued on August 5, according to a government notification published on Tuesday. The possession of land was taken under Section 8(4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

“This notification is for taking physical possession of the properties mentioned in the February notification. Now the ED will make a submission to the court and proceed to auction these properties,” said Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Chavan, prosecutor in the case.

The DSK properties attached in the latest notification include land, flats, showrooms, farm houses, office spaces in parts of Maharshtra and Karnataka. The locations in Maharashtra include Pune, Nashik, Satara, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Mumbai. The only location from Karnataka named in the notification is that of a residential building in Begur Hobli area of Bengaluru.

The project is called Mantri DSK Pinnacle wherein the ED has attached 14 four BHK flats. The properties belong to DSK, Hemanti Kulkarni, Shirish Kulkarni, Tanvi Kulkarni, DS Kulkarni Developers Ltd, DSK Motors Pvt Ltd, DSK Global Education and Research Ltd, and extended family members and employees.

The order was issued by Amit Bhaskar, deputy director who operates from a zonal office in Mumbai.

"The undersigned has taken possession of the aforesaid properties which shall be at the disposal of the Directorate of Enforcement, until further order and such property shall be kept intact for further proceedings under the Act," read a part of the notification.

With complete control of the properties, the previous owners cannot make any transactions related to it.

"All concerned are hereby prohibited and restrained until further order from transferring or charging the property by sale, gift, mortgage, pledge or other, in any manner whatsoever," the notification reads.

