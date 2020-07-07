e-paper
3 cops, an accused test positive for Covid-19 in Vasai police station near Mumbai

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 01:48 IST
Ram Parmar
An inspector and two constables from Manickpur police station in Vasai as well as an accused were tested positive for Covid-19, Vijaykant Sagar, additional superintendent of police, Vasai, said.

The inspector and the two constables are admitted to an isolation ward of a Vasai government hospital, while the accused is undergoing treatment at the prisoners’ ward of the Palghar Rural Hospital.

According to the police, the accused was held for firing at a butcher with a toy gun to scare him. On Saturday, the accused’s report came positive. The inspector contracted the virus when he went to arrest the accused.

The two constables are said to have contracted the virus while they were at Suncity Ground, Vasai, where migrants had assembled to board trains to their native homes.

Twenty-five high-risk personnel from the police station are home quarantined.

Keep toll low, suppress Covid-19 transmission: Centre to states
Delhi High Court cannot decide Navlakha’s bail plea: Supreme Court
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
Man infected with Covid-19 kills himself at Delhi hospital
Ghaziabad fire: Owner of candle-making factory arrested
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Covid update: Patient goes missing; Pak minister infected; IPL offer by Kiwis
