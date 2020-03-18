₹3 cr aid released to 3 medical colleges in Punjab to combat coronavirus threat

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:28 IST

The Punjab government has released a financial assistance of ₹1 crore each to the Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala medical colleges to tackle coronavirus spread.

State medical education and research minister OP Soni said this during a meeting with medical councils of the state and representatives of the Patiala Medical College Teachers’ Association.

The minister also exhorted the councils to ask their members to sensitise the public about various steps being taken to combat the disease besides issuing guidelines on the same.

He also directed the officers of the pharmacy council to issue instructions to stop hoarding/artificial shortage of masks/sanitisers which may lead to rise in their prices. He also instructed the officials of the dental council to direct dental surgeons to go in for procedure in only crucial cases.

He also directed the council to coordinate with the civil surgeons and be ready to offer their services in times of need. He also met the Patiala medical college association and appealed to doctors to prescribe generic medicines.

Principal secretary (medical education and research) D K Tiwari and director medical education and research Dr Avneesh Kumar were among those present on the occasion.