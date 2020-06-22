e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 deaths, 30 new Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana today

3 deaths, 30 new Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana today

The city’s death toll now stands at 17, while the number of active is 184.

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(AP)
         

With three casualties and 30 new Covid-19 infections, Ludhiana witnessed its deadliest day yet on Monday. The city’s death toll now stands at 17, while the number of active is 184.

Giving details, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said of the three, one patient had been tested positive posthumously. “Rakesh Kumar Garg of Beant Colony, who had been rushed to the civil hospital in a critical condition on Sunday night, died in the emergency ward of the Fortis Hospital. As per protocol, his samples were collected and sent for testing. He tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously,” said Bagga.

Joginder Singh of Shivpuri, who had been rushed to the SPS hospital on June 19 with symptoms of shortness of breath, died on Monday morning. He was on ventilator support but his condition continued to deteriorate, said medical superintendent Dr Rajiv Kundra.

A 42-year-old woman Satwinder Kaur, who was tested positive of Covid-19 on Saturday, suffered a cardiac arrest this afternoon and died at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

All the three patients were suffering from comorbidities, including hypertension and diabetes.

COP, HOME GUARD JAWANS TEST POSITIVE

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two police home guard jawans have tested positive for Covid-19. Out of the 30 cases reported today, as many as 16 cases were reported for containment zone of Prem Nagar.

top news
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Army top brass reviews LAC situation amid tensions with China
Army top brass reviews LAC situation amid tensions with China
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
LIVE: WHO chief says dexamethasone’s increased production, distribution next challenge
LIVE: WHO chief says dexamethasone’s increased production, distribution next challenge
Maharashtra govt puts MoUs worth Rs 5,020 crore with China on hold
Maharashtra govt puts MoUs worth Rs 5,020 crore with China on hold
KCR appoints Col Santosh’s wife as govt officer, hands over Rs 5 crore, plot to kin
KCR appoints Col Santosh’s wife as govt officer, hands over Rs 5 crore, plot to kin
‘Sino-India ties will deteriorate further’: Ex-envoy to China on Galwan faceoff   
‘Sino-India ties will deteriorate further’: Ex-envoy to China on Galwan faceoff   
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In