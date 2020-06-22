3 deaths, 30 new Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana today

cities

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 21:33 IST

With three casualties and 30 new Covid-19 infections, Ludhiana witnessed its deadliest day yet on Monday. The city’s death toll now stands at 17, while the number of active is 184.

Giving details, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said of the three, one patient had been tested positive posthumously. “Rakesh Kumar Garg of Beant Colony, who had been rushed to the civil hospital in a critical condition on Sunday night, died in the emergency ward of the Fortis Hospital. As per protocol, his samples were collected and sent for testing. He tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously,” said Bagga.

Joginder Singh of Shivpuri, who had been rushed to the SPS hospital on June 19 with symptoms of shortness of breath, died on Monday morning. He was on ventilator support but his condition continued to deteriorate, said medical superintendent Dr Rajiv Kundra.

A 42-year-old woman Satwinder Kaur, who was tested positive of Covid-19 on Saturday, suffered a cardiac arrest this afternoon and died at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

All the three patients were suffering from comorbidities, including hypertension and diabetes.

COP, HOME GUARD JAWANS TEST POSITIVE

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two police home guard jawans have tested positive for Covid-19. Out of the 30 cases reported today, as many as 16 cases were reported for containment zone of Prem Nagar.