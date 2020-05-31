e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 held for assaulting temple priest near Mumbai, stealing ₹6.8K from donation box

3 held for assaulting temple priest near Mumbai, stealing ₹6.8K from donation box

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 00:11 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Virar police arrested three people for allegedly assaulting a 54-year-old priest and care-taker of a temple with boulders and sticks and stealing ₹6,800 from the donation box on Thursday morning.

The priest, Shankaranand Dayanand Saraswati, who lives inside the temple at Bhalivali village, Virar off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, was asleep when the attack took place. Another care-taker of the temple, Shyamsingh Thakur, was also sleeping in the temple premises. The three accused – Anil Bhujad, his brother Sunil and a man identified as Karela – entered the temple and assaulted Saraswati and Thakur.

“As Saraswati was grievously injured in the attack and Thakur rushed outside the premises to call for help, the three accused took away the donation box containing ₹6,800, a copper urn and other valuables from the temple. They also shattered the window panes of the temple,” said a Virar police officer.

The police registered a case under sections 394 (injury while robbery) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the three men on Thursday evening, based on the description given by the Saraswati and Thakur. The accused were produced before the Vasai court on Friday and sent to police custody. “We only recovered some of the money stolen from the temple and are investigating the case further,” the officer said.

The development comes a month after three people, including two seers, were lynched by a mob of more than 500 locals in Gaddchinchale village in Palghar’s Kasa area. More than 150 people were arrested by the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for murder, attempt to murder and on other charges.

top news
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In