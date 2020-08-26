e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 3 killed as truck rams into Canter at Doraha near Punjab’s Ludhiana town

3 killed as truck rams into Canter at Doraha near Punjab’s Ludhiana town

Canter driver braked suddenly on realising he had taken a wrong turn to southern bypass, leading to the accident

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Canter driver and two migrant women workers were killed in the accident at the southern bypass near Ludhiana on Wednesday.
The Canter driver and two migrant women workers were killed in the accident at the southern bypass near Ludhiana on Wednesday.
         

Ludhiana: Three people were killed when a truck rammed into a Canter ferrying migrant workers and their families on the southern bypass in Doraha near Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The Canter driver and two women died on the spot, police said, adding five people were injured.

The Canter driver took the southern bypass by mistake and applied brakes on realising that he had taken a wrong turn. The truck coming from behind at a high speed rammed into the Canter, leading to the accident.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In