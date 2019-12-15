3 mild tremors at Dahanu in 24 hrs

cities

Three mild tremors, of magnitudes 3.2, 3.4 and 3.9, rocked Dahanu and its neighbouring areas on Friday and Saturday. No injuries or damages to property have been reported, said Palghar district collector Dr Kailash Shinde.

The epicentre of the tremors was Dhundalwadi village in Dahanu, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of Palghar district disaster cell.

The first tremor, measuring 3.2 magnitude, was felt on Friday at 12.26pm. The same night, around 9.55pm, another mild tremor, measuring 3.4 magnitude, was recorded by the administration. The third tremor, of 3.9 magnitude, was felt on Saturday, around 5.22am, said Kadam. Residents said they were asleep and were woken up after the doors and windows began to rattle. With frequent incidents of tremors being witnessed at Dahanu, many residents are forced to sleep outside their homes.