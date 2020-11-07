e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 months on, Ludhiana inspector, brother booked for assaulting siblings

3 months on, Ludhiana inspector, brother booked for assaulting siblings

The attack on August 4 had left one of the two victims with a nasal fracture; mother had filed a complaint with the police commissioner and also approached the high court.

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

An inspector, his brother and their 10 accomplices have been booked for assaulting two brothers, leaving one of them with a broken nose, in August.

The accused inspector, Bittan Kumar, is deputed at the RI branch of police lines in Ludhiana. His brother has been identified as Sajan Atwal, while their accomplices remain unidentified.

The accused were booked on the statement of Asha Rani, 70, mother of the two siblings attacked by the accused.

Rani, a resident of Chandar Nagar, Salem Tabri, told the police that her sons, Onkar Singh, alias Babu, and Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepu, had a business of lifting debris from sites using a JCB machine and tractor trolley.

On August 4, Kuldeep was working in Chhawni Mohalla, when Onkar, who was home having dinner, got a call from his brother that some people were troubling him. The accused had taken Kuldeep’s phone and threatened Onkar as well.

When Onkar reached the spot, inspector Bittan Kumar, his brother, Sajan Atwal, and their accomplices assaulted both her sons with baseball bats, Rani alleged. The attack left Onkar with a nasal fracture, while Kuldeep also suffered multiple injuries.

Later, the family came to know that the siblings had been booked under Sections 307, 188, 148, 149, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act at the Division Number 4 police station on August 5.

Rani contested this FIR through a complaint to commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, while producing her sons’ medical reports. On this, the police chief marked an inquiry through ACP (central).

However, accusing the police of dilly-dallying the matter and sheltering the accused, Rani also approached the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Following this, police have now registered a cross FIR under Section 323, 325, 188, 148, 149 and 506 of the IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act at the Division Number 4 station.

Sajan was also booked for an extortion bid on the complaint of the mother of a firecracker trader in October 2019.

When contacted, inspector Satwant Singh, station house officer, Division Number 4 police station, said he was not aware about the development.

top news
Bihar exit poll live: GA to win 180 seats, predicts Today’s Chanakya
Bihar exit poll live: GA to win 180 seats, predicts Today’s Chanakya
RJD-led alliance may hold off Nitish Kumar in Bihar, say exit polls
RJD-led alliance may hold off Nitish Kumar in Bihar, say exit polls
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar exit poll: Times Now-CVoter says Tejashwi ahead of Nitish Kumar in race to power
Bihar exit poll: Times Now-CVoter says Tejashwi ahead of Nitish Kumar in race to power
Govt should prep to welcome ‘Bharat ki Beti’ Kamala Harris: Adhir Chowdhury
Govt should prep to welcome ‘Bharat ki Beti’ Kamala Harris: Adhir Chowdhury
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In