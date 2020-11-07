3 months on, Ludhiana inspector, brother booked for assaulting siblings

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 20:12 IST

An inspector, his brother and their 10 accomplices have been booked for assaulting two brothers, leaving one of them with a broken nose, in August.

The accused inspector, Bittan Kumar, is deputed at the RI branch of police lines in Ludhiana. His brother has been identified as Sajan Atwal, while their accomplices remain unidentified.

The accused were booked on the statement of Asha Rani, 70, mother of the two siblings attacked by the accused.

Rani, a resident of Chandar Nagar, Salem Tabri, told the police that her sons, Onkar Singh, alias Babu, and Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepu, had a business of lifting debris from sites using a JCB machine and tractor trolley.

On August 4, Kuldeep was working in Chhawni Mohalla, when Onkar, who was home having dinner, got a call from his brother that some people were troubling him. The accused had taken Kuldeep’s phone and threatened Onkar as well.

When Onkar reached the spot, inspector Bittan Kumar, his brother, Sajan Atwal, and their accomplices assaulted both her sons with baseball bats, Rani alleged. The attack left Onkar with a nasal fracture, while Kuldeep also suffered multiple injuries.

Later, the family came to know that the siblings had been booked under Sections 307, 188, 148, 149, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act at the Division Number 4 police station on August 5.

Rani contested this FIR through a complaint to commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, while producing her sons’ medical reports. On this, the police chief marked an inquiry through ACP (central).

However, accusing the police of dilly-dallying the matter and sheltering the accused, Rani also approached the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Following this, police have now registered a cross FIR under Section 323, 325, 188, 148, 149 and 506 of the IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act at the Division Number 4 station.

Sajan was also booked for an extortion bid on the complaint of the mother of a firecracker trader in October 2019.

When contacted, inspector Satwant Singh, station house officer, Division Number 4 police station, said he was not aware about the development.