3 schools in Thane, Kalyan to remain shut from next week to curb coronavirus spread

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 00:37 IST

With coronavirus cases across the state on the rise, some schools in Thane and Kalyan have decided to remain shut from next week as a precautionary measure. A few other schools have asked parents to avoid sending students who are unwell to school.

Orchids International and Vasant Vihar School in Thane have decided to remain shut from Monday onward. “As a precaution, we have asked parents to inform the school if they have returned from any of the infected areas. If the children have any symptoms, we have advised parents to not send them to school,” said principal Madhuri Sagale.

Vasant Vihar School has also postponed exams. “As students are vulnerable to diseases, we have decided to suspend classes from March 16 and provide a break before the final exams,” said V Kannan, the school’s principal. Sacred Heart School in Kalyan will also remain shut from Tuesday and exams have been moved forward. The school is also undertaking clinical-grade fumigation of the campus.

