3 women attempt self-immolation outside UP Assembly bldg

Three women attempted to immolate themselves outside the UP assembly building on Friday evening.

The trio alleged that inaction of police forced them to take this extreme step. They were identified as Anari Devi, 32, Piyari Devi, 60 and Poonam Devi, 40, of Jagir village in jaunpur, Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer, Hazratganj.

The women alleged that a man of their village had encroached upon their land and was attempting to build a house on it. “We complained to the cops in our village, but no action was taken,” they added.

“We have asked the women to submit a complaint regarding the matter that will be sent to the police station concerned requesting swift action,” said the CO.

The women reached near the Vidhan Bhawan around 6:30 pm. According to bystanders, they carried a bottle of kerosene oil, which they sprinkled on themselves and threatened to set themselves on fire. Some people, along with security personnel, prevented them from doing so.

“The women were detained and sent to the Civil Hospital for medical aid,” said RR Singh, SHO, Hazratganj police station.

