30 J&K prisoners shifted to Agra jail

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:28 IST

AGRA A plane carrying 30 prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir landed at the Kheria airport here on Thursday afternoon from where they were shifted to the Central Jail, 10 km away, under heavy security, .

Agra district magistrate NG Ravi Kumar refused to give any details of the prisoners’ transfer while superintendent of police (city) Prashant Verma said he had no information to share. Even the jail authorities refused to speak to the media.

Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley, is on high alert these days after Parliament nullified Article 370 and Section 35A and declared the state as Union Territory a few days back.

It is believed that these inmates have been shifted for security reasons.

According to eyewitnesses, the three vehicles carrying the prisoners to the jail had its windows covered with thick cloth. Additional forces, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and SWOT teams have also been posted outside the jail.

Roads leading to the jail from the airport were cleared in the afternoon and the three vehicles carrying the inmates were led by police vehicles. Police force was deployed all through the route to keep it clear for the vehicles to pass.

Recently district authorities had visited the jail and inspected the arrangements but the visit was then considered routine. However, the developments on Thursday are being seen as linked to the inspection for transfer of prisoners from J & K.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 20:28 IST