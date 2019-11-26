30 passengers injured as bus overturns on Yamuna Expressway

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:05 IST

Around 30 passengers were injured after a Bihar-bound bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday around 5pm. The accident took place around 2km from the Zero Point in Greater Noida.

With over 50 passengers, the bus was going from Delhi to Darbhanga in Bihar. The bus bore registration number, UP63AT3270, was registered at Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur Regional Transport Office.

In-charge at the Pari Chowk police check post, Sanjay Singh, said when the bus reached near the Chuharpur underpass, one of its front tyres burst.

“The driver failed to apply brakes and lost control of the vehicle. The bus had slowed down but overturned on its right side,” he said. The passengers were trapped inside the bus and the movement of the vehicles on the expressway came to a halt for at least half an hour. Passersby and passengers informed the police and a team from Beta 2 police station rushed to their rescue. After being rescued from the bus, the victims were admitted to different hospitals in Greater Noida. The passengers were rescued through the bus’s doors and windows.

Some of the injured passengers have been identified as— Sanoj Kumar, 26, a resident of Sitamadhi (Bihar); Ravindra Yadav, 40, a resident of Darbhanga (Bihar); ; Bhikhari Yadav, 43, from Darbhanga; Madhu Yadav, 55, from Darbhanga; Hari Yadav, 42, from Darbhanga.

They were admitted to Yathartha Hospital in Greater Noida. Some other injured passengers were admitted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida.

Shravan Kumar, a relative of Hari Yadav, said he received information about the accident around 6 pm. “Hari had boarded the bus in Delhi and was going to Darbhanga. He told us that there was a sudden tyre burst and the vehicle overturned. He has received a head injury and is admitted to Yathartha Hospital,” he said.

Baua Yadav, nephew of an injured Bhikhari Yadav, said Bhikhari had boarded the bus in Delhi at 3pm. “ A train ticket was not available hence, he decided to take the bus. We received a call from the police about the accident in the evening. Bhikhari’s condition is stable now,” he said.

The accident had caused a traffic jam on the expressway for about half an hour. Later, the police called for a crane and cleared the expressway for vehicular movement.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer, Sector Beta 2 police station, said the owner of the bus has been informed about the accident. “We have not received any complaint in this regard, till now,” he said.

On July 8, 2019, as many as 29 people were killed and 23 others injured when a bus fell into a drain after hitting the divider between the two flyovers on the Yamuna Expressway in an area under the Etmadpur police station in Agra. According to a reply to an RTI filed by Save Life Foundation, over 883 people have died in accidents on the Yamuna Expressway between August 2012 and May 2019