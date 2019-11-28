30-year-old businessman hangs to death

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:10 IST

Gurugram A 30-year-old man died after he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his house in Palam Vihar on Thursday morning. The police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and stayed in Palam Vihar with his wife.He ran a pharmacy and his wife works at a private company in Gurugram.

The incident took place on Thursday around 8.30am when his wife had left for work and the man was alone in the house.

Satyavender Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Palam Vihar police station, said that the body was found by a friend of the man’s. “They both used to go to the shop together every morning. On Thursday, his friend kept repeatedly calling him on his mobile phone, but the man did not answer the phone. He then went to his house and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. He had used a piece of cloth to hang himself. We did not find any suicide note at the spot,” the ASI added.

The police said that the family members of the deceased denied that he was under any duress. “His father has given his statement and did not mention any reason behind the incident. We are investigating the matter,” ASI said.

On Friday, his body will be handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).