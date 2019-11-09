30-year-old man booked for drugging, killing friend in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:49 IST

A 30-year-old man was booked for allegedly killing his friend by injecting him with some unknown drug on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gurmeet Singh, 26, who worked as a caddie at Panchkula Golf Club. Gurmeet was found dead in mysterious circumstances on a divider near his village.

Vicitm’s father Amar Singh, 55, a resident of Devinagar village in Sector 3, in his complaint alleged that his son’s friend Vijay Saini, alias Happy, who is a resident of the same village, used to do drugs, supply them and also involved Gurmeet into the same.

“I tried to make Gurmeet understand that Happy’s company is not good and he should stay away from him. But he never listened and always went with him whenever he called him,” Singh told the police.

Police said as per the complainant, his son was not in contact with the accused for the last few days. Singh said that on Wednesday night, when he reached home, one of the locals told him that Gurmeet was lying unconscious on the green belt divider road near the village.

Inspector Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO) Sector 5, said victim’s father alleged that before dying, his son told him that he was given a drug injection by the Saini. As his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the civil hospital, Sector 6, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“The father has levelled allegations against a local villager who was friends with his son of intoxicating him. We are probing all the aspects related to the matter and at this point, we cannot say the exact cause of death of the victim as a report from the hospital is awaited in this regard,” said the SHO.

He said as per initial probe, they have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).