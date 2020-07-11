e-paper
301 RPSF personnel take oath at passing-out parade in Yamunanagar

301 RPSF personnel take oath at passing-out parade in Yamunanagar

The new recruits will be deployed in naxal and terror-affected states after the commando training.

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Railway Protection Special Force personnel during the passing-out parade in Yamunanagar on Saturday.
Railway Protection Special Force personnel during the passing-out parade in Yamunanagar on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

The 9th Battalion of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) conducted a passing-out parade for the new recruits at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ground in Yamunanagar on Saturday.

As many as 301 personnel took oath and those who got a rank during the training were honoured. The new recruits will be deployed in naxal and terror-affected states after the commando training.

The new recruits during the passing-out parade in Yamunanagar.
The new recruits during the passing-out parade in Yamunanagar. ( HT Photo )

Railway Protection Force IG VK Dhaka said the RPSF personnel are different from RPF personnel since the former are equipped with modern weapons while on duty. “Special personnel are selected from the RPF itself and perform duty at places where new projects are undergoing and are vulnerable to naxalism or terror attacks. RPSF personnel are also deployed at places which witness an increase in crime. Intelligence systems are also used to catch criminals as it is not possible to deploy soldiers at such places,” Dhaka said.

Commanding officer SZ Khan said the training of these personnel continued even during the Covid-19 lockdown and special attention was paid to social distancing and other norms.

“Around 3% of the total 301 personnel are BTech and MTech. 43% are graduates, 47% are Class 12 pass and 7% have passed matric. Out of these, two are national players and most of them are best in sports,” Khan added.

