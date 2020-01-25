e-paper
316 detained in Thane

316 detained in Thane

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:32 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
More than 300 protesters, who participated in the Maharashtra bandh called by the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi against CAA and NRC, were detained by the Thane Police Commissionerate for trying to disrupt law and order. Most of them were released by Friday evening when the bandh was called off.

The bandh received a lukewarm response in Thane. “We detained 316 people from Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar,” said an officer.

In Thane, several shops downed their shutters as a preventive measure. Rajabhau Chavan, VBA co-ordinator, staged a rasta roko at Teen Hath Naka junction, but only a few people turned up. Atul Mhatre, 45, a protester, said, “Only if we continue to protest will our voices be heard.”

Dalit leader Sunil Khambe, too, tried to stage a rasta roko. In Ulhasnagar, most auto unions supported the bandh and stayed off the road, affecting services.

