32 goods trains back on track in Punjab after over three weeks

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:05 IST

BATHINDA/AMBALA/LUDHIANA: Around 32 goods trains plied on different routes of Punjab falling under the Ferozepur and Ambala divisions, a day after farmers announced to lift more than three-week-long blockade.

Ferozepur divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Agarwal said 12 trains were allowed to start operations on Thursday on the basis of feedback on railway tracks. “More trains will be put to track from tomorrow after assessing the situation,” he said, adding that protesters were still clearing tracks at some locations.

“Protesters were squatting at about 30 spots of which 26 have been cleared by Thursday evening. After a field input from Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway engineering experts, engines were pressed into service at various places to check the safety of tracks,” said Agarwal.

C Raghuveer, senior divisional security commissioner, Ambala division, said, “Farmers were squatting at 13 locations under the division and the last location was cleared by 4:30pm.”

Virender Kadyan, senior divisional operations manager, said 20 goods train operated on various routes in Punjab and Chandigarh under the division. “The trains carrying food grains, fertilisers, coal, etc. moved to and fro. “It will take nearly 72 hours to resume full operations,” Kadyan said.

Ludhiana industry heaved a sigh of relief as goods trains resumed operations on Thursday. Consignment of finished goods of over ₹1,000 crore were stuck at the dry ports of the city due to the farmers ‘rail roko’ protest, besides there was no supply of the raw material from outside the state.

The industry has sought a concrete solution to the problem, saying they can’t afford another blockade. President of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) Upkar Singh Ahuja said, “The government should find a concrete solution to the problem. If the farmers again block the tracks after November 5, the industry will again be in a mess. The industry was already struggling to come back on track after the lockdown.”

No passenger train till Nov 4

The Northern Railways has announced the cancellation of passenger train services till November 4. In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the railways said nine pairs of trains, including two Shatabdi and a Vande Bharat Express, along with 16 pairs of ‘Puja special trains’ on the Punjab and Chandigarh route, have been cancelled.

Rail roko extended by a week in Majha

Amritsar Farmers in Majha region under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Thursday extended the rail roko agitation for a week even as other farmer organisations lifted the blockades for goods trains till November 5.

The state core committee of the KMSC said the farmers would continue the blockade at Devidas Pura village in Amritsar district.

KMSC state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said the agitation has been extended in view of the indifferent attitude of the Centre. “The next course of action will be announced on October 28 after a meeting of the state core committee,” he said.

“As far as the movement of goods trains is concerned, our sit-in at Devidas Pura will not affect the transportation of essential goods as there is an alternative route for these trains from Beas to Tarn Taran to Amritsar. We have postponed the blockade at Basti Tenkan Wali in Ferozepur till the next meeting, so the movement of goods trains will not be affected on that route,” he said.