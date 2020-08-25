e-paper
32 undertrials among 195 new Covid-19 positive cases in Ludhiana

32 undertrials among 195 new Covid-19 positive cases in Ludhiana

As many as 10 people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 333

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In an alarming development, 32 inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail were among 195 Covid-19 positive cases reported in the city, taking the district’s tally to 9,026 on Tuesday. As many as 10 people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 333 of which 245 deaths were reported in just 25 days.

The active cases stand at 2,052, with 6,638 patients recovering so far.

The fatalities include a nonagenarian woman and three men in their 80s. The woman was a resident of Gurdev Nagar Enclave, whereas three men aged 87, 84 and 85 from Partap Nagar, Chandigarh Road and BRS Nagar. A man and woman from a colony located near Rose Garden and Upkar Nagar also succumbed to the virus.

Other fatalities include a 68-year- old man from Tagore Nagar, a 60-year-old man from Ambedkar Nagar, a 56-year-old woman from Haibowal Kalan, a 35- year-old from Shakti Nagar,

Those who tested positive include 38 patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, 41 contacts of already positive patients, 29 patients referred from OPDs, five police personnel, eight healthcare workers and 32 undertrials.

High drama was witnessed at a private hospital after family members of an elderly woman who was injured in an accident was said to be Covid-19 positive and put on ventilator support. The family alleged that they told that the woman was initially tested negative for Covid-19, but a few minutes later another report was shared which stated her to be positive.

‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
