32 undertrials among 195 new Covid-19 positive cases in Ludhiana

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:45 IST

In an alarming development, 32 inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail were among 195 Covid-19 positive cases reported in the city, taking the district’s tally to 9,026 on Tuesday. As many as 10 people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 333 of which 245 deaths were reported in just 25 days.

The active cases stand at 2,052, with 6,638 patients recovering so far.

The fatalities include a nonagenarian woman and three men in their 80s. The woman was a resident of Gurdev Nagar Enclave, whereas three men aged 87, 84 and 85 from Partap Nagar, Chandigarh Road and BRS Nagar. A man and woman from a colony located near Rose Garden and Upkar Nagar also succumbed to the virus.

Other fatalities include a 68-year- old man from Tagore Nagar, a 60-year-old man from Ambedkar Nagar, a 56-year-old woman from Haibowal Kalan, a 35- year-old from Shakti Nagar,

Those who tested positive include 38 patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, 41 contacts of already positive patients, 29 patients referred from OPDs, five police personnel, eight healthcare workers and 32 undertrials.

High drama was witnessed at a private hospital after family members of an elderly woman who was injured in an accident was said to be Covid-19 positive and put on ventilator support. The family alleged that they told that the woman was initially tested negative for Covid-19, but a few minutes later another report was shared which stated her to be positive.