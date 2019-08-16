32-year-old woman alleges rape in car by friend in Greater Noida

cities

Greater Noida: A 32-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by an acquaintance, who has a criminal history, in his car after he offered her a lift to her house.

The woman will undergo a medical examination and the Beta 2 police are investigating the matter.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the woman was coming from Bulandshahr after visiting her in-laws.

“In her statement, she has alleged that the suspect called her around 10pm and asked to wait at Pari Chowk from where he would pick her up and drop her at her house. The suspect’s brother is a friend of her roommate and that’s how they knew each other,” Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Beta 2 police station, said.

Police said the victim has previously served two years in jail on charges of murder .

In her complaint, she said that instead of dropping her home, the suspect kept driving. “He said he wanted money and asked me to withdraw ₹1,000 from an ATM in Vasundhara Enclave, and said he would drop me home afterwards. He offered me a drink laced with sedatives,” the victim said.

She said he raped her after she became dizzy. The suspect allegedly drove around for a few hours and finally dropped her back at Pari Chowk around 4pm after she regained consciousness.

She later alerted the police and a case was registered against the accused under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are trying to locate him. Meanwhile, a medical examination has been ordered for her. Due legal action will be taken,” Kumar said.

