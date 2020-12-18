e-paper
33-year-old murdered, body chopped, dumped along railway tracks at Matheran

33-year-old murdered, body chopped, dumped along railway tracks at Matheran

Dec 18, 2020
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
         

A 33-year-old man from Worli was allegedly killed by his 55-year-old friend from Neral on Wednesday after the two got into an argument about the accused’s wife. After killing him, the accused chopped up his body and dumped the pieces along the railway tracks at Matheran in three plastic bags. Neral police have arrested the husband and wife under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the victim, Sushil Kumar Sarnaik, a senior relationship manager at a private sector bank, was friends with the accused Charles Nadar and his 27-year-old wife, both residents of Neral.

“On Wednesday, Sarnaik visited the Nadars at their home, and they drank alcohol. While drinking, Sarnaik said something objectionable about Nadar’s wife which led to a heated argument between the two. Nadar then attacked Sarnaik with a knife and stabbed him multiple times, killing him,” said KN Sangle, sub-inspector of Neral police station.

“Nadar then chopped up his body, put the pieces in three plastic bags and dumped them along the railway tracks behind their house. Some people spotted the bags and informed us,” Sangle said.

During the investigation, police discovered CCTV footage showing that Nadar had purchased the bags on Wednesday from a local shop.

“We then interrogated Nadar and his wife, and they narrated the entire incident. We arrested both of them on Thursday,” the officer said. The couple was produced before the court and were remanded in police custody.

