33-yr-old dupes youth by promising jobs, held

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:47 IST

A 33-year-old man from Panvel was arrested by the crime branch on Friday for allegedly cheating around 20 people by promising them jobs abroad.

According to the police, the accused, Ganesh Namdeo Tarfe, along with two other accomplices, had opened an office at Koproli near Panvel in 2018.

They had promised several youths that they would get jobs in a well-known company in Abu Dhabi and collected ₹1.5 lakh from each of them.

“After taking the cash, the accused were unable to get the appointment letters from the company. They started avoiding the youth after a few months. The youth approached the Panvel taluka police station and registered a complaint,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

The police arrested one of the accused Dashrath Gajre, 38, in September last year. Tarfe and the other accomplice went into hiding and the police had been searching for them for the past 11 months.

“We arrested Tarfe on Friday. He has been booked under sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 10 and 14 of the Emigration Act, 1983. He was produced before the judicial court and was remanded in police custody. We are looking for the third accused,” Patil said.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 00:47 IST