34-yr-old man sodomised by five in Vashi

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:08 IST

Vashi police have booked five men for allegedly sodomising a 34-year-old man in Vashi on Monday. The condition of the man was so severe that doctors had to conduct a major surgery to save him. The police said the survivor, a Turbhe resident, had gone to Sagar Vihar, sector 8, Vashi, alone. While he was smoking near a pond, the five accused allegedly dragged him into a jungle. “They allegedly removed his clothes. Three of them sodomised him. After that the fourth man inserted some coconut shells, used condoms in his anus,” said an officer. “The man managed to get out of the jungle and collapsed on the main road. Passersby rushed him to a hospital,” he said.

A case has been registered under sections 377 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:08 IST