34-yr-old wanted in 2019 shooting in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj arrested

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:47 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man who was wanted for allegedly shooting a man twice and injuring him critically in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj in October 2019, three days after the two had an argument on Diwali. Police said the accused had allegedly fled to Kathmandu after attempting the murder and then to Dubai. He was arrested when he returned to India, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the arrested man is Sanjay Mehra, a resident of Kishangarh near Vasant Kunj.

“On October 27, 2019, Sanjay and his two associates – Aditya and Hariya – indulged in a fight with one Ishant Mehlawat in Kishangarh. At that time Ishant’s cousin Pravesh managed to calm both parties down but Sanjay threatened them of dire consequences of this fight,” the DCP said.

Kushwah said three days later, on October 31, Sanjay and the other two allegedly caught hold of Pravesh when he was returning from the gym along with his brother Prashant in Vasant Kunj. Sanjay fired three rounds on the two men, two of which hit Prashant on his back and leg,” the officer said.

Based on Pravesh’s statement, a case of attempt to murder was registered but Sanjay fled. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on his arrest. “On Friday, we got information that he is returning; we arrested him from his house,” Kushwah said.

Police said Sanjay had completed a hotel management course from Delhi and then went to London for advance training in hotel management.

The DCP said after completing the course, he started a take-away restaurant in Kishangarh and served Thai and Chinese cuisines but had to shut shop following financial problems. Of late, he was working as freelance cook. He has also participated in the auditions of TV show Big Boss in its season 11, Kushwah said.