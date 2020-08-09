e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 35% patients in Covid hospitals from outside Delhi, says Satyendar Jain

35% patients in Covid hospitals from outside Delhi, says Satyendar Jain

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 1,300 new infections taking the cumulative number of cases to 145,427. As many as 1,404 fresh cases were recorded on Saturday. However, between August 1 and 7, Delhi witnessed an average of 1,028 fresh cases per day.

delhi Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:42 IST
Abhishek Dey
Abhishek Dey
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain attributed the spike in coronavirus cases to “people from other states who arrive in Delhi and get tested”.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain attributed the spike in coronavirus cases to “people from other states who arrive in Delhi and get tested”.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said around 35% of beds in Covid hospitals in Delhi are currently occupied by patients from other states. He also said that the number of Covid cases in the Capital are witnessing a spike once again because a large number of patients from other states are getting tested in Delhi.

“Till last month, we observed that total bed occupancy in Covid hospitals in the city in terms of absolute numbers was dropping by around 100 per day on an average. But, for at least the last 10 days, the number has been more or less constant. When we studied the trends, it emerged that around 35% of patients who have occupied beds currently are outsiders. In fact, on Saturday, 224 Delhi residents were admitted in Covid hospitals, compared to 97 patients from other states,” said Jain, who himself recovered from Covid and joined the office last month.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 1,300 new infections taking the cumulative number of cases to 145,427. As many as 1,404 fresh cases were recorded on Saturday. However, between August 1 and 7, Delhi witnessed an average of 1,028 fresh cases per day.

Jain attributed the spike to “people from other states who arrive in Delhi and get tested”.

He said, “Most such cases surface only when health teams reach out to the patients for follow up and realise that they have left for their residence. So far, we have seen patients from Ghaziabad, Noida, Kolkata and other places who got in Delhi and diagnosed Covid positive. Large number of patients are outsiders. As far as Delhi is concerned, cases which originate in the city are actually going down.”

When asked if the increased numbers could be a result of increased RT-PCR tests in the last few days, Jain said, “There are strict guidelines for conducting RT-PCR tests set by the ICMR. It says that only symptomatic people can be recommended for the test. On our part we have been conducting a large number of antigen test. And individuals who test negative despite having symptoms are sent for RT-PCR test.”

Under guidelines of the government, only Covid patients with severe symptoms or those with moderate symptoms along with comorbidities are admitted in hospitals. As on Sunday evening, 3,085 (out of 13,517) beds in Covid hospitals in Delhi were occupied – which is 27 higher than the previous day, in terms of absolute numbers, government records showed.

tags
top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In