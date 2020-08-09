1,300 new coronavirus cases take Delhi’s tally past 1.45 lakh mark

delhi

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:04 IST

Delhi on Sunday recorded fresh 1,300 coronavirus disease cases, taking the cumulative tally past 1.45 lakh mark. The national capital also recorded 13 new cases of deaths, taking the death toll to 4,111.

Out of 1,45,427 total positive cases recorded, 1,30,587 cases have been registered as recovered, discharged or migrated. According to the statistics provided in the health bulletin, Delhi’s recovery rate has reached 89.8 per cent. Delhi, as of Sunday, has 10,729 active cases, out of which 5,462 are being treated in home isolation.

The positivity rate in Delhi rose to 5.5 per cent after total 23,787 tests were conducted by state authorities –18,085 rapid antigen tests and 5,702 RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat. Delhi has conducted 11,92,082 tests so far, taking the tests conducted per million to 62,741.

At present, Delhi has over 17,458 beds available, out of which 2,792 beds of COVID care centre are occupied by people under quarantine including those who have travelled through Vande Bharat Mission and Bubble flights.

According to the health minister Satyendar Jain, the recent rise in Covid-19 cases is due to “patients travelling from outside and getting tested in the national capital.”

“There have been reports that coronavirus cases are increasing in the national capital. Many patients from outside Delhi are getting tested here, hence the rise in the number of cases. There is otherwise a decline in cases here,” Jain said.