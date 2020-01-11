e-paper
35-year-old killed over enmity with brother

cities Updated: Jan 11, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: Four men were arrested for the murder a 35-year-old woman alleged over an enmity with her brother in Amar Colony on Pataudi Road Friday night. Police said at least 13 people were named in the FIR, and the other suspects are yet to be arrested. One pipe and three sticks used by the suspects were recovered by the police.

According to the police, the victim has been as Rukhmani, a homemaker from Amar Colony. Police said the incident was reported around 8pm when a group of men armed with rods, pipes and sticks barged into the victim’s house, with the intention of “settling old scores” with her brother, Shravan.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said that on several instances in the past, Shravan and one of the suspects, identified as Dinesh, had fought with each other, and Dinesh had threatened to kill Shravan.

Police said the alleged attackers went to Shravan’s house looking for him. “His sister told them that he was not at home. The alleged attackers got enraged and hit her with a rod and sticks. Shravan’s elder brother, Prabhu, was also injured in the alleged attack. When the attackers saw Shravan coming, they fled,” Sangwan said.

Police said Rukhmani sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The suspects, Praveen (24), Rajesh (31), Gaurav (27) and Rohit (20), were arrested on Saturday after the incident was reported to the police control room. Rohit was also injured in the alleged attack and admitted to a hospital. He was taken into custody after being discharged.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that a few days ago, Shravan had allegedly slapped Dinesh and picked a fight with him “over a petty issue”.

“Dinesh held a grudge against since then, and planned to attack him on Thursday night. He is among the other suspects men, who are on the run,” a police officer said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station, the police said.

