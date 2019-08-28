35-year-old man arrested for rape of minor

noida

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:35 IST

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Surajpur of Greater Noida on Wednesday. According to the police, the suspect allegedly lured the child with a packet of biscuits and assaulted her at his rented accommodation. The suspect has been identified as Nanhe Mishra, who works in a private factory.

Police said the minor and the suspect live in the same neighbourhood. Jitendra Singh Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said the girl lives with her parents and three younger siblings in Jahangirpur village. “On Wednesday, the girl’s father had gone for work while her mother and siblings were in one room of the house. The suspect lured the child and took her to his rented accommodation and raped her,” Deekhit said.

Police said the suspect fled the spot after the alleged crime. When the minor’s mother did not find her at the house, she launched a search and found the child returning from the suspect’s house. The girl then narrated the ordeal to her mother, after which the mother lodged a police complaint.

Deekhit said based on the complaint, a case under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 has been registered. “We have arrested the suspect. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said. The girl was sent to the district hospital for medical examination and a report is awaited.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 23:06 IST