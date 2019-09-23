363 plaints in 5 days on new pothole app

cities

The ‘My BMC Pothole Fixit’ app, launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 19, has received around 363 pothole complaints — 72 every day on an average — in just five days, but none of them have been resolved yet. Of these, the app shows that 347 are ‘pending planning’, which means BMC is yet to allot them to the contractor concerned if the roads fall under the defect liability period, while 16 have been already assigned. This comes at a time when the city has been witnessing a dry spell in the city since the past week.

Unlike the old ‘MCGM24x7’ app, complaints in the new app can be addressed to all agencies maintaining roads. Around 337 complaints were from areas under BMC’s jurisdiction, while 16 were from areas under MMRDA, one under Railways, six under public works department (PWD) and three private roads. Officials said the app has been updating for the past few days and the concerned officials are being trained to use it.

Maximum complaints — 34 — were from K East ward (Andheri East), followed by 33 in P South (Goregaon), and 31 from L ward (Kurla). There are 12 complaints on streets where the BMC is currently undertaking road works.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G north ward, said, “There are not many complaints in my ward and officials have to respond to the complaints within 24 hours.”

Some users have complained that the app is not working properly. A user, Rohit Girigesh Sharma, commented on Google Playstore: “I think MCGM has wasted its money in making app as its crashing every time when I try to take pic of pot hole.(sic)”

