₹4-crore revamp for Panvel ground

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 01:14 IST

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to spruce up the historic Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ground in Panvel with sports infrastructure.

The ₹4.35 crore plan to redevelop and beautify the ground was approved by PCMC general body recently. The ground is spread over 13,253 sqm.

The ground will have a running track, indoor hall for volleyball, spectators’ gallery and a parking lot. There are also plans for a canteen and a changing room.

Atul Jaitpal, a local social worker, said, “The playground next to PCMC headquarters has been used by a host of political leaders to hold public meetings. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi, Raj Thackeray and other leaders have addressed gatherings.”

He said, “For the past few years, the condition of the ground has deteriorated due to neglect by the authorities. Several local social organisations and players have followed up with the civic administration to improve the lot of the ground.”

PCMC city engineer Sanjay Katekar said, “The proposal to beautify the ground is ready. We will soon be calling tenders.”