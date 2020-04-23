4 FIRs against Arnab Goswami in Punjab, complaint in HP

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:58 IST

Batala/Ferozepur/Shimla: Congress leaders lodged police complaints against journalist Arnab Goswami at five different places in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly inciting communal hatred in the Palghar lynching case and using derogatory language against Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Four of these FIRs were filed in Punjab, whereas another complaint was submitted at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The Batala police in Punjab registered a case against the TV channel editor on a formal complaint filed by District Congress Committee president Roshan Joseph who accused Arnab Goswami of creating disharmony between two different communities through remarks made in his programme.

In Abohar, Harmahinder Singh, chairman of freedom fighter cell, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, complained to police late last night. Fazilka senior superintendent of police Harjit Singh said that based on the complaint, a case was registered against Goswami under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295-A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feeling of any class) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Party leaders also filed complaints in Fatehgarh Churian and Rupnagar.

Earlier, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh condemned Goswami for his remarks against the Congress president. “Ridiculous attack by Arnab Goswami on Sonia Gandhi Ji in derogatory language is totally shameful and unacceptable. She was 22-yr-old when she came to India and has been living here for 52 years of which she has dedicated most of her life to the service of the country,” he posted on Twitter.

In HP, senior Congress leaders, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore also filed a complaint with the police for registration of an FIR against Goswami. Besides making derogatory remarks against the Congress chief, Goswami tried to set off a wave of communal riots in the country through his provocative remarks, they alleged, demanding strict action.