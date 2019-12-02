4 held for rape, murder of 65-yr-old in Sangrur village

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:49 IST

Four persons were arrested for allegedly murdering and raping a 65-year-old woman in Khanauri town of the district on Monday. Police said that one of the accused was her relative, and he knew that she was a childless widow who lived alone in the house.

Deputy superintendent of police Moonak, Buta Singh said the widow was murdered on November 24 at her residence. The police investigated the case from several angles before catching the accused. The DSP said the accused 18-year-old Sagar, 17-year-old Gurpreet Singh alias Goru, 20-year-old Bittu Ram and Varinder alias Gindu, all from Shutrana of Patiala district, came on bikes and began to drink liquor near the Ghaggar river.

“Sagar was her relative and knew she would be alone, so he planned the robbery. They parked the bikes near the river and Gindu stayed near the bikes, while the other three entered the victim’s residence at around 9pm. They first hit her on the head, brought her unconscious into the bedroom and raped her. After that, they suffocated her to death with a pillow and fled with her gold earrings, finger ring and cellphone,” added Buta Singh.

Police said the jewellery and phone was recovered from the accused. A case was registered under Sections 460 (all persons jointly concerned in lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them), 376 (D) of the Indian Penal code at Khanauri police station.