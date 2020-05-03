4 Mohali residents recover from Covid, taking dist’s tally of recoveries to 34

cities

Four coronavirus infected patients, who hail from Jawaharpur and Nayagaon in Mohali district, have recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the tally of recoveries to 34 in the district. Mohali has witnessed 93 confirmed cases so far of whom two have lost their lives.

Three of the discharged patients—35-year-old Seema, 53-year-old Avtar Singh and 35-year-old Manpreet Singh—hail from Jawaharpur village which has witnessed the highest number of infections in the district, with 46 confirmed cases of whom 20 have recovered.

The fourth patient is a PGIMER hospital attendant, Sunil Kumar, 30, resident of Nayagaon who was discharged from PGI after he recovered. His wife, a 45-day-old baby, his mother and his brother-in-law, who all had tested positive are under treatment.

Currently, as many as 57 patients who hail from Mohali are still undergoing treatment.

Dr Renu Singh, the district epidemiologist, said the Jawaharpur cases had been undergoing treatment at the Covid care centre at Gian Sagar Hospital near Banur. They were discharged, when after 14 days of treatment, reports of two consecutive tests conducted on them came back negative.

As a precautionary measure, they will not be sent home as yet and will be isolated for 14 days at a facility at Nirankari Bhawan in Dera Bassi. They will be sent home once the quarantine is completed. She also said the condition of all remaining patients at Gian Sagar Hospital is stable.

Mohali’s civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all doctors, nurses, paramedical staff at the centre are the real warriors who have put their lives at risk to perform their duty with dedication. He urged people to keep social distancing, wash their hands frequently, eat healthy food and most importantly stay at home.