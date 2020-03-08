4 of family killed, 3 injured as roof collapses after rain in Sunam

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:14 IST

A couple and their two minor sons were killed while three of the family members sustained injuries on Saturday night when the roof of their house collapsed after two days of rain in Indra Basti locality of Sangrur district’s Sunam town.

Those who died are Deepak Kumar (32), a labourer, his wife Janvi (28) and their sons Bavi (10) and Navi (8). Deepak’s father Balbir Kumar (60), mother Krishna Devi (58) and sister Rekha Devi (25) are being treated at the Sunam civil hospital. Rekha, who is married, had come to visit her parents and brother’s family, locals said.

The locals said at the time of the incident, Deepak, his wife and children were sleeping in the room while the rest were sleeping in a temporary tent erected on the rooftop.

Soon after the incident, which took place around midnight, the neighbours rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the victims.

All four died on the spot, the eyewitnesses said. They declared brought dead by doctors at the civil hospital.

“The house was in a deplorable condition. There is a railway track near the site. The passing of a train at the time of the incident may have triggered the roof collapse. Police and civil administration officials inspected the site and the matter is being probed,” said Sunam police station in-charge Jatinder Pal Singh.

“Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) will prepare a report on the incident and compensation will be given to the family accordingly,” he added.

Local councillor Rishi Pal said the family was poor and they had applied for a house under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY).

“A team of officials had inspected their house besides nearly 300 structures nearly two years back. But when it was the time to disburse the money, it was found that the house was not registered in their name” Rishi Pal said.

SDM Manjit Kaur visited the civil hospital and met the injured.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori announced ₹1 lakh compensation to the family. “The district administration will send their case to authorities concerned for more compensation as per guidelines of the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).