4 pregnant women among 16 new Covid-19 patients in Ludhiana

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:17 IST

As many as 16 patients, including four pregnant women, tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Saturday. Three others are staff members of the DMC Hospital and the remaining three belong to Amritsar, Fazilka and Delhi.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Ludhiana has gone up to 248. Four cured patients were also discharged from the covid care centre at the Residential School for Meritorious Students on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 64.

The four pregnant women testing positive on Saturday include a 27-year-old from Islamganj; a 24-year-old from Dashmesh Nagar, a 23-year-old from Mundiyan and a 22-year-old from Badi Haibowal.

The others cases of infection included five women – a 37-year-old from Doraha (contact of a positive patient); a 53-year-old from New Deep Nagar, Civil Lines; a 65-year-old from Habibganj; and a 48-year-old TB patient from Kot Mangal Singh and two men, a 29-year-old from Jassowal and a 33-year-old from Prem Nagar (husband of a positive pregnant woman).

TheDMC Hospital staff members included two women aged 30 and 67 years and a man aged 33 years. They had been working at the emergency and flu corner of the hospital.

The Amritsar case is a 60-year-old cancer patient; the one from Delhi is a 27-year-old woman who works in Rauni village in Khanna and the third case, from Fazilka, is a 25-year-old man with travel history to Gurugram, said Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, Dr Rajesh Bagga.

About 47 rapid response teams had screened 294 residents on Saturday, of which 223 have been quarantined, he added.