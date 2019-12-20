4 tractor trailers impounded crackdown on illegal mining in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:16 IST

In a crackdown against illegal sand miners, Sidhwan Bet police on Friday impounded four tractor trailers. However, no arrest could be made as the accused managed to flee the spot.

The trailers were found to be loaded with sand. The police have registered four separate cases and booked as many unidentified persons.

Sidhwan Bet station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Karamjit Singh said his team had received a tip-off about the presence of some persons stealing sand from Sutlej banks without any permission.

“Following the information, we went to conduct a raid. As we reached there, the accused fled from the spot, leaving the tractor trailers loaded with sand behind,” the SHO said, adding that his team was trying to trace the accused from the registration numbers of the impounded vehicles.

The FIRs in the case have been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals Act against four unidentified persons.

The SHO said according to the tip-off, the accused were habitual offenders. “They used to steal sand from Sutlej banks and flee towards Jagraon,” he added.