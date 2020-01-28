e-paper
Home / Cities / 4-year-old boy among two killed in Kurukshetra mishap

4-year-old boy among two killed in Kurukshetra mishap

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Two persons, including a four-year-old boy, were killed and five others sustained serious injuries in a collision involving three cars on Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra road near Niwarsi village of Kurukshetra district, police said on Tuesday.

As per the police, the deceased are Raman Singh of Jainpur village in Kurukshetra and Atul of Barna village.

The injured have been identified as Kuldip Singh, his wife Kavita, daughter Ritika and niece Poonam, all residents of Barna village.

Kuldip’s son Atul succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

The police said that the accident had taken place on Monday night when Kuldip and his family were returning from a wedding in Ladwa. Raman was following them in another car.

A car coming from the opposite direction reportedly crashed into Kuldip’s car and then hit Raman’s vehicle. However, the driver of that car managed to flee from the spot after the accident.

The police said as per the statement of the injured, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said efforts were on to nab him.

Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after postmortem examination at the Kurukshetra civil hospital.

