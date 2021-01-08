40 BJP workers on way to police chief’s office detained

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 01:25 IST

High drama was witnessed after 40 BJP workers, along with the party’s district president Pushpinder Sighal, were detained on their way to the office of police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on Thursday.

The local BJP unit had announced ‘gherao’ of the police chief’s office to register their protest against the him for not registering an FIR against Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.

They had been staging a peaceful protest for the past four days against Bittu for making “provocative speeches and instigating people”.

However, the protest held near the Clock Tower fizzled out on Monday after the police cordoned off the area by installing barricades. Even the dharna outside the mini secretariat on Tuesday and Wednesday remained a lukewarm affair.

However, party leadership decided to up the ante on Thursday and called upon their youth and women wing workers to gather outside the mini secretariat. As the BJP workers began to assemble outside the DC office, heavy police forces were called to control the situation.

Upon being stopped by the cops led by ACP Jatinder Chopra, the BJP workers began sloganeering against the police and the ruling Congress regime. Soon, Singhal and his supporters were bundled up in police vehicles.

Vice-president Mahash Datt Sharma and other party workers, who were left at the spot, accused the police of working at the behest of Congress leadership.

“A total anarchy is prevailing in the state. The BJP is not causing any polarisation in Punjab, but the Congress and leaders like Ravneet Singh Bittu are. He is making loose remarks and terming the protesting farmers Khalistani, but no action has been taken against him,” said Sharma.

ACP Chopra said as a preventive measure, the BJP workers were taken to Sarabha Nagar police station and let off with a warning.

Covid safety norms went for a toss during the protest as most of the workers were not wearing masks.