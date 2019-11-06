41-year-old man ends life in Ludhiana, wife and in-laws booked for abetment

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:38 IST

Nearly two weeks after consuming insecticides, a 41-year-old city resident succumbed at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday.

Police have booked the deceased’s wife, brother-in-law and mother-in-law on the basis of his statement given to police.

The victim, identified as Amandeep Singh of Dashmesh Nagar, Gill Road, was admitted to CMCH after he consumed the poison on October 24. The accused are -- Amandeep’s wife Ramandeep Kaur, brother-in-law Varinder Singh and mother-in-law Harjit Kaur, of Millerganj. Amandeep Singh, who lived in Dashmesh Nagar, Gill Road, had given his statement to police while undergoing treatment at the hospital. He was the owner of an agricultural spare parts manufacturing unit.

In the police statement, he had mentioned that he got married to Ramandeep in 2002 and had two children. He also said that he and Ramandeep would often indulge in spats as his mother-in-law and brother-in-law Varinder Singh were harassing him for some or the other reason for around last two years.

“Around six months ago, I had made a residential property deal and my wife got it registered in the name of her brother and mother fraudulently. Following this, she went to her brother’s house with our children,” Amandeep had told the police before his death.

He also mentioned that on October 23, he went to his in-laws house to meet his children but was not allowed. Following this, he consumed insecticides and was rushed to CMCH.

Investigating official assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shokeen Singh said they had taken Amandeep’s statement on October 26 during his treatment. After receiving the information about his death, a case was registered under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Division number 6 police station. The ASI said the accused would be arrested soon.