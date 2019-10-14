42-year-old found dead near building from where police arrested five alleged gamblers

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:38 IST

New Delhi

A 42-year-old man died after he allegedly fell from the terrace of a four-storey building from where the police had suspected that a gambling racket was being run in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur. Police said they have arrested five men from the building for gambling and said that the man probably fell while trying to flee in order to evade arrest.

According to the police, around 9.30pm they received information that a group is running a gambling racket from a building in Dayalpur. A police team raided the premises where around 8-10 men were found gambling.

“Seeing the police team, the men tried to flee. We managed to arrest five and seized Rs 3000 in cash from the spot. Later, when police teams were inspecting the scene of crime, a man was found lying unconscious on the ground, outside the building. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

The officer said that the dead man had injuries on his head. If he had fallen from the terrace he would have sustained multiple fractures. There’s also a possibility that the man fell from the building while trying to escape the police, the office said. The man was identified as Ashish Rathor, a resident of the same area. He ran a rubber band manufacturing unit from his house.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said that they have initiated inquest proceedings and reason behind Rathor’s death is being ascertained. “The other five men who were arrested from the building were booked under Gambling Act and efforts to identify others who fled the building are being made,” he said.

Police also said that Rathor’s family alleged that he was killed. They also alleged that he had Rs 2.5 lakh which were not recovered from him. “The allegations of the family are being looked into,” the officer said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 22:38 IST