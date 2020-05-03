e-paper
45-day free online placement, personality devp programme starts at Arya College

Placement cell in-charge says 160 students have already registered themselves for the programme

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 01:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Principal Savita Uppal says tutorial videos, ebooks, assignments and tests will be provided to the students.(Getty Images)
         

Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the authorities at Arya College have started a 45-day free online placement and personality development programme for the students.

Giving details, principal Savita Uppal said the college has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the coaching institute, Bulls Eye, under the leadership of placement cell in-charge, professor Rama Bansal.

“Under the MoU, the Bulls Eye faculty will provide tutorial videos, ebooks, assignments and tests and will deliver live sessions online for free,” Uppal said.

Bansal said 160 students have already registered themselves for the programme.

