45-year-old gardener at residence of Punjab bureaucrat in Patiala tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 10:52 IST

PATIALA: A 45-year-old gardener, who was working and staying at the official residence of a Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer on Passey Road in Patiala, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

He is the second positive case in the city and has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the gardener did not have any travel history and was not in contact with any other Covid-19 patient.

“Our teams have collected samples of his wife and two children. We have also initiated the process to quarantine the PCS officer and her contacts for medical investigation,” he said.

The patient was staying in the servant quarters of the PCS officer’s residence on Passey Road, which houses civil and judicial officers and has been sealed to check the spread of Covid-19.