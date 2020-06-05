e-paper
Jun 05, 2020
Home / Cities / 45-year-old gardener found murdered in his room in Farrukhnagar

45-year-old gardener found murdered in his room in Farrukhnagar

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram A 45-year-old gardener was found murdered at his rented room in Farrukhnagar on Thursday night. The police said a preliminary probe has revealed that he was hit on the head with a heavy object and bled to death.

According to the police, the victim, Ramesh, a native of Saraiya, Bihar, had been living in Farrukhnagar for over a decade and worked at his landlord’s garden and his shop. The police said he was in the process of shifting to another room in the neighbourhood.

His son, Rakesh, who works at a grocery store in Farrukhnagar, said that on Thursday, he and his father had moved some of his luggage to the new accommodation. In the police complaint, Rakesh, said, “Some of the stuff was still in his old room. I went to work around 8am and had returned to have lunch with my father. After lunch, I went to work at the store. At 8.30pm, I received a phone call from a friend informing me that my father was lying in a pool of blood in his room,” said Rakesh.

The police said they received information of the incident around 9pm and rushed to the spot.

Savit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station, said, “ “The victim suffered injuries on his head and neck. Probe suggests that he was beaten up with a heavy object. We are checking for any CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspects, who may have visited the victim at his room. The reason for the alleged murder is not known.”

The police said the victim’s body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Friday. A case was registered against the unidentified accused under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday night, said the police.

