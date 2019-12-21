e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Cities / 45-year-old hacks wife, daughter to death

45-year-old hacks wife, daughter to death

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 45-year-old man was arrested for bludgeoning his 40-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Azad Nagar on Saturday.

Police received the information from the accused’s landlord who reached the spot after listening noises. He overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police. Officials said that prima facie, it seemed the accused identified as Sharvan Kumar killed the duo, his wife Sarita Devi and daughter Pooja, following a domestic dispute. Sharvan used to run a dairy shop earlier but was unemployed from last few months.

Azad Nagar station house officer (SHO) Sukhjeet Singh said, “We came to know about the matter at about 11am and reached the spot. We arrested the accused and recovered a sharp-edged weapon from him. We have started further investigation into the matter.”

He also said that the accused accepted to have committed the crime but did not tell the police why he killed the two. “We have sent the bodies for post-mortem at the local general hospital and the accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the SHO said.

top news
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
250 press meetings, rally in every district: BJP’s plan to blunt CAA criticism
250 press meetings, rally in every district: BJP’s plan to blunt CAA criticism
India, Oman to sign agreement on maritime transport
India, Oman to sign agreement on maritime transport
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities