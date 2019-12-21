45-year-old hacks wife, daughter to death

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:44 IST

A 45-year-old man was arrested for bludgeoning his 40-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Azad Nagar on Saturday.

Police received the information from the accused’s landlord who reached the spot after listening noises. He overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police. Officials said that prima facie, it seemed the accused identified as Sharvan Kumar killed the duo, his wife Sarita Devi and daughter Pooja, following a domestic dispute. Sharvan used to run a dairy shop earlier but was unemployed from last few months.

Azad Nagar station house officer (SHO) Sukhjeet Singh said, “We came to know about the matter at about 11am and reached the spot. We arrested the accused and recovered a sharp-edged weapon from him. We have started further investigation into the matter.”

He also said that the accused accepted to have committed the crime but did not tell the police why he killed the two. “We have sent the bodies for post-mortem at the local general hospital and the accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the SHO said.