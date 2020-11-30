e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 45K students from Pune region eligible for FYJC admissions in second round

45K students from Pune region eligible for FYJC admissions in second round

Merit list to be declared on December 5, says assistant director of education, Pune

pune Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:19 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
After scrutiny of online forms and preference given by the students, 45,307 students from Pune region are eligible to get FYJC admission in the second round.
After scrutiny of online forms and preference given by the students, 45,307 students from Pune region are eligible to get FYJC admission in the second round.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
         

PUNE At least 45,000 students have enrolled online for first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions from Pune division in the second round of admission.

The admissions started from November 26 after a gap of two months.

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area from 304 junior colleges, a total of 1,07,030 seats are available for Class 11 for this academic year. Out of which 30,544 students have confirmed their admissions in the first round. And for the remaining 76,486 seats a total of 1,00,787 students have now registered online.

Now after scrutiny of online forms and preference given by the students, 45,307 students are eligible to get admission in this second round.

Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, said, “The admission process has begun and students can now login to complete the process. Those students had filled the forms through Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota, they will be automatically transferred to the open category in the software. If students want to do any changes in their forms they have time till December 1.”

“On December 3 and 4 all the forms will be scrutinised and on December 5 the merit list will be declared. After which the further admission process will continue,” she said.

top news
LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
SCO meet: India launches thinly veiled attack on Pakistan over terrorism
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorization today
Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorization today
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In