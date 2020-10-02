46% of rural Pune’s Covid fatalities did not have, or report, comorbid conditions

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:41 IST

PUNE Of the 1,000 fatalities reported from rural Pune due to Covid-19, as many as 46 per cent of the deceased did not have any comorbidity, or did not report having any such pre-existing medical condition.

The balance 54.06 per cent did report having a comorbid medical condition, data released by the Pune district health authorities on Friday reveals.

This percentage is on the higher side when compared to the district, which shows, as of September 23, that 18.6 per cent of the Covid-related deceased did not have any associated risk factors. The remaining 81.4 per cent did report an associated risk factor.

Of the 1,034 Covid-related deaths in rural Pune, i.e. those reported from gram panchayats and villages in Pune district as of September 30, 54.06 per cent reported a comorbid condition; 38.58 per cent did not have any comorbidity; and 7.35 per cent did not specify.

The analysis of these 1,034 deaths from rural Pune also shows that the most common comorbidities are diabetes and hypertension (27.90%); diabetes (24.68%); and hypertension (13.95%).

The data also claims that 20.11 per cent of the deaths took place within 24 hours of admission; 25.33 per cent took place within two to four days of admission; and, 16.34 per cent took place within four-seven days of admission.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra, said, “This is a very high percentage. There could be multiple reasons, like lack of awareness about wearing masks, respiratory hygiene, social distancing and disinfecting the premises. Also poor contact tracing and early detection by the administration is one reason. Sometimes, it takes two-three days for the reports to come in and by then, patients would have to spread the virus. I have had patients who come from Junnar and nearby villages on day seven of having the infection, when the situation is hard to handle. Also, most people in the villages are unaware of their comorbid conditions. Twenty percent of the patients are shifted to the city for critical care when the patient’s condition deteriorates.”