49-year-old RPF personnel succumbs to Covid-19 in Ludhiana

49-year-old RPF personnel succumbs to Covid-19 in Ludhiana

He had been on ventilator support for the past four days and died at noon after a cardiac arrest

cities Updated: May 28, 2020 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana currently has 33 active cases.
Ludhiana currently has 33 active cases. (Bloomberg)
         

A 49-year-old railway protection force (RPF) jawan, who was suffering from Covid-19, died at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident Karol Bagh in Jalandhar. He died at noon after a cardiac arrest.

Confirming the death, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that the patient was undergoing treatment at the Mother and Child Hospital since May 20. “He was suffering from acute pneumonia and on May 22, he was rushed to CMCH after his condition deteriorated.” The patient, who also had diabetes, had been on ventilator support for the past four days.

FRESH CASE

Later in the evening, a 72-year-old woman from Hathi Gate of Amritsar also tested positive for the virus. She was rushed was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) early in the morning and tested. The results which arrived in the evening confirmed her positive for the virus. Dr Bagga said the woman is stable now.

The district has so far seen 13 deaths, out of which seven are from the district and six are from other districts. The district currently has 33 active cases, excluding the RPF personnel and people from other districts who tested positive here. As many as 57 personnel of the RPF contingent sent for crowd control at the railway station in Ludhiana had tested positive after their arrival. Of these, 45 have recovered and been discharged.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said, “Ludhiana’s current tally is 181, excluding cases from other districts and states,” he said.

As many as 86 were sent into home quarantine on Wednesday.

