5 of a family burnt to death as car catches fire after collision

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:48 IST

Five of a family, including a woman and a child, were charred to death when their car rammed into a cement laden truck in Etah district in the wee hours of Saturday, said police. A 14-year-old girl, Varsha, received a serious head injury as she was being pulled out of the burning car by some people who rushed to rescue her, police said.

“The accident occurred at around 4.30 am near the brick kiln of Himmatpur. The family was living in Noida and was heading to their native village Naya Gaon in Etah,” said Dharmendra Singh, in charge, Baghwala police station, Etah.

“Those working at the nearby kiln tried to get the girl out of the car but as they were dragging her out, she got a head injury. She was taken to a hospital from where she was referred to the SN Medical College of Agra,” he said.

“The deceased were identified as Sunil Kumar alias Santosh Katheria, 36, his wife Vimla, 35, son Luvkush, 10, cousin Chandra Shekhar, 27, and uncle Bablu, 40. The injured girl is Santosh’s daughter,” said Singh.

He said it appeared that Santosh, who was probably driving the car, fell asleep, which led to the mishap. “The car caught fire because of the gas kit fitted in it. The vehicle turned into a ball of fire,” said Singh.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he said.